Barclays lowered its rating on Gap (NYSE:GPS) to Underweight from Equalweight.

The firm's bearish stance on Gap (GPS) is based on the retailer's negative sales to inventory spread and increasing weeks of supply safety stock, as well as increasing promotional activity at Gap (GPS) and Old Navy. A lack of significant brand loyalty at Gap and Old Navy given the value-oriented pricing is also highlighted. Finally, the increasing need for advertising spending to reinvigorate Gap is called out.

Analyst Adrienne Yih: "We point out that we believe there could be activist interest to split the brands and monetize the value of Athleta in particular, which could be a risk to our UW rating."

Shares of Gap (GPS) fell 1.63% in premarket action after falling 3.89% on Thursday.

Barclays slashed the price target on Gap (GPS) to $13 vs. a prior PT of $17 and the average analyst PT of $18.72.