BitNile mines 22% higher bitcoin in March, estimated annualized run rate higher
Apr. 01, 2022 7:26 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) reported more than double increase in its miner count and now has 4,754 S19j Pro Antminers in its possession, and once installed, will generate a combined processing power of ~500 petahashes/second.
- During March, BitNile self-mined 31.7 Bitcoin and till date it has self-mined a total of 132.6 bitcoin; in February, it reported self-mined 25.9 Bitcoin.
- Currently, the company's mining production is operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 398 Bitcoin (compared to 360.99 Bitcoin in prior month) based on current market conditions, including a mining difficulty of 28.59T.
- Starting March 2022, the company is expected to receive 2.3K miners per month; this is a part of 20.6K bitcoin miners totally ordered from Bitmain Technologies.
- Post all 20.6K miners are fully deployed and operational, BitNile is expected to achieve mining production capacity of ~2.24 exahashes/second.