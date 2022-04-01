AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) said Friday it signed lease agreements for 10 new Airbus A320neo aircraft and two new Airbus A330neo aircraft with Italian flag carrier ITA Airways, with delivery scheduled to begin in 2023.

"These aircraft will enable ITA Airways to expand its network, whilst advancing its commitment to maintain an environmentally friendly, fuel-efficient fleet," AerCap Chief Commercial Officer Peter Anderson said.

AerCap shares have been trading near eight-month lows due mostly to difficulties arising from the Russia-Ukraine war; the world's largest aircraft lessor recently filed a $3.5B insurance claim over more than 100 jets stuck in Russia.