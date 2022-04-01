Merck says FDA extended review period for pediatric pneumococcal vaccine
Apr. 01, 2022 7:46 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of its marketing application for pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate vaccine targeted at children.
- With the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for VAXNEUVANCE, the company had requested U.S. regulatory authorization to market the vaccine for children aged six weeks to 17 years.
- Extending the PDUFA to July 1, 2022, the federal agency requested additional analyses of data from the pediatric studies, which have already been submitted by the company, Merck (MRK) said.
- The FDA did not indicate a requirement for new trials, according to the company.
- However, Merck (MRK) defended the data supporting the vaccine’s efficacy in children.
- “We are confident in the strength of the data from our pediatric studies with VAXNEUVANCE and will continue to work expeditiously with the FDA to bring this important vaccine forward to infants and children in the United States as soon as possible,” Dr. Eliav Barr a senior vice president at the company said.
In October, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the use of VAXNEUVANCE for certain adults aged 19 – 65 years, and everyone aged 65 years an above.