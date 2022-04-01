Hudson Capital divests Hong Kong Internet Financial Services for focusing on U.S. operations

Apr. 01, 2022 7:47 AM ETHudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) is rallying 47.2% higher premarket after it announced that it sold its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Internet Financial Services (HKIFS) to private investors.
  • As the company decided to divest from any non-core, non-performing businesses, it also believes that the sale will now lead to 100% operations based in North America creating room for long-term growth in target markets.
  • The sale of HKIFS will result in Hudson Capital departing from its legacy PRC financial advisory business.
  • Hudson sees immaterial financial effects from the sale besides minimal legal expenses to assemble and formalize the transaction.
