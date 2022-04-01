American Green's shareholder count tops 77K
Apr. 01, 2022 7:52 AM ETAmerican Green, Inc. (ERBB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- American Green's (OTCPK:ERBB) shareholder count has topped 77,000, an increase of over 50% since the company’s last official count that was completed at the end of 2016.
- The count does not include objecting beneficial owners.
- President David Gwyther commented, " The company has been taking an aggressive approach to the expansion of its overall business footprint, especially in the cannabis sector, as demonstrated by the company’s recent acquisition, design, and ongoing build-out of American Green’s new 40,000 square foot “Cypress Chill” indoor cannabis grow in downtown Phoenix. We will continue to seek out and develop new Cannabis and CBD opportunities throughout the United States."