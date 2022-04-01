American Green's shareholder count tops 77K

Apr. 01, 2022 7:52 AM ETAmerican Green, Inc. (ERBB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • American Green's (OTCPK:ERBB) shareholder count has topped 77,000, an increase of over 50% since the company’s last official count that was completed at the end of 2016.
  • The count does not include objecting beneficial owners.
  • President David Gwyther commented, " The company has been taking an aggressive approach to the expansion of its overall business footprint, especially in the cannabis sector, as demonstrated by the company’s recent acquisition, design, and ongoing build-out of American Green’s new 40,000 square foot “Cypress Chill” indoor cannabis grow in downtown Phoenix. We will continue to seek out and develop new Cannabis and CBD opportunities throughout the United States."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.