Sodexo S.A. Non-GAAP EPS of €2.32, revenue of €10.26B

Apr. 01, 2022 7:55 AM ETSodexo S.A. (SDXAY)SDXOFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Sodexo S.A. press release (OTCPK:SDXAY): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of €2.32.
  • Revenue of €10.26B (+19.3% Y/Y).
  • "In the second half of the year, we are confident that the return to the workplace and Sports & Leisure events will continue to recover. However, the environment remains uncertain with intermittent local outbreaks of Covid-19, and the war in Ukraine. We are confident that we can manage the year end inflationary pressure on margins. Currencies should give us a nice tailwind, but we expect organic revenue growth to be around the bottom of the range we had given in October 2021."
  • FY2022 organic growth to be around the bottom of the range of +15% to +18% given in October 2021; Underlying Operating Profit margin close to 5%, at constant rates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.