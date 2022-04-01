Sodexo S.A. Non-GAAP EPS of €2.32, revenue of €10.26B
Apr. 01, 2022 7:55 AM ETSodexo S.A. (SDXAY)SDXOFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sodexo S.A. press release (OTCPK:SDXAY): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of €2.32.
- Revenue of €10.26B (+19.3% Y/Y).
- "In the second half of the year, we are confident that the return to the workplace and Sports & Leisure events will continue to recover. However, the environment remains uncertain with intermittent local outbreaks of Covid-19, and the war in Ukraine. We are confident that we can manage the year end inflationary pressure on margins. Currencies should give us a nice tailwind, but we expect organic revenue growth to be around the bottom of the range we had given in October 2021."
- FY2022 organic growth to be around the bottom of the range of +15% to +18% given in October 2021; Underlying Operating Profit margin close to 5%, at constant rates.