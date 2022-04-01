Intouch Insight reports FY results

Apr. 01, 2022 7:55 AM ETIntouch Insight Ltd. (INXSF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Intouch Insight press release (OTCQX:INXSF): FY Net Loss of $0.32M
  • Revenue of $16.06M (+25.5% Y/Y).
  • Company-defined adjusted EBITDA was $1,668,401 for 2021, compared to $1,667,894 in 2020. Gross Margin increased to 53.9% in 2021 from 52.7% the prior year due to the shift in sales mix.
  • Outlook:  In 2022, we expect 40% growth and to deliver over $22.5 Million in revenue through leveraging the recent acquisition, securing new projects from existing clients, increasing the sales pipeline, and continuing SaaS revenue growth," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
