Lizhi collaborates with Koliliko forexploring online interactive entertainment
Apr. 01, 2022 7:55 AM ETLizhi Inc. (LIZI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is trading 11.8% higher in premarket trade after it collaborated with Koliliko, a Chinese designer toy brand, to jointly explore new usage scenarios for online interactive entertainment.
- Under the partnership, LIZHI launched the online mystery box across multiple channels on its flagship platform LIZHI App, UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China.
- With this new interactive feature, LIZHI aims to provide users with a diversified online entertainment experience, which is especially popular among the LIZHI App’s young-generation users.
- The company looks forward to collaborate with additional brand IPs to further diversify its usage scenarios for online interactive entertainment.