Lizhi collaborates with Koliliko forexploring online interactive entertainment

Apr. 01, 2022 7:55 AM ETLizhi Inc. (LIZI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is trading 11.8% higher in premarket trade after it collaborated with Koliliko, a Chinese designer toy brand, to jointly explore new usage scenarios for online interactive entertainment.
  • Under the partnership, LIZHI launched the online mystery box across multiple channels on its flagship platform LIZHI App, UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China.
  • With this new interactive feature, LIZHI aims to provide users with a diversified online entertainment experience, which is especially popular among the LIZHI App’s young-generation users.
  • The company looks forward to collaborate with additional brand IPs to further diversify its usage scenarios for online interactive entertainment.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.