Lilly reports new data from phase 1/2 trial of Retevmo in advanced lung cancer

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) reported updated data from a phase 1/2 trial of Retevmo (selpercatinib 40 mg & 80 mg capsules) in patients with RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The new data cut off date was June 15, 2021, from the study called LIBRETTO-001.

Among 247 patients previously treated with platinum chemotherapy, the confirmed objective response rate (ORR - percentage of patients whose disease decreased) was 61.1%.

Meanwhile, among 69 patients who had not received prior therapy, the confirmed ORR was 84.1%.

The company said 26 patients had measurable central nervous system (CNS) metastases at the start of treatment, but treatment with Retevmo resulted in a CNS ORR of 84.6%, with 22 patients having a confirmed best response of complete response or partial response.

Median progression free survival (PFS - the length of time a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse) was estimated at 22 months (53.6% censoring rate) for treatment-naïve group and 24.9 months (55.9% censoring rate) for chemotherapy pretreated group.

The company noted that safety among patients in the study was consistent with the known safety profile of Retevmo.

Of 356 people, 34 patients discontinued due to an adverse event, 11 of which were deemed related to Retevmo.

The drug is approved in the U.S. to treat adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive NSCLC, and to treat certain adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with thyroid cancer with RET mutation.

The company said Retevmo was approved under the FDA's accelerated approval regulations based on the LIBRETTO-001 trial's goals of ORR and duration of response and continued approval for these indications may be contingent upon clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.