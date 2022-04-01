General Motors recalls nearly 682,000 compact SUVs to repair windshield wipers
Apr. 01, 2022 8:03 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) is recalling nearly 682K compact SUVs as ball joints in the wiper module can rust, causing one or both wipers to fail, increasing the risk of a crash.
- The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.
- Dealers will inspect the module and repair or replace it if needed.
- GM shares up 0.8% premarket.
- Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is also recalling 100K+ plug-in hybrid vehicles globally due to risk of fire.
- On Thursday, Ford and GM announced to halt production at two Michigan plants due to supply chain issues.