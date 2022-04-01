Ocugen initiates dosing in Phase 1/2 trial for retinitis pigmentosa candidate

Apr. 01, 2022

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are trading higher in the premarket Friday after the company announced the dosing initiation in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial for OCU400, a gene therapy candidate targeted at retinitis pigmentosa (RP) driven by certain genetic mutations.
  • The dosing of the first patient marks the beginning of the dose-escalating, observer-blind, Phase 1/2 safety and efficacy study, Ocugen (OCGN) said. Chief Executive Shankar Musunuri called it an “important milestone” for the COVID-19 vaccine developer.
  • RP represents a group of rare, genetic disorders affecting the light-sensitive tissue that lines the back of the eye. It is estimated to affect about 1 in 4,000 people with no approved therapies to halt the disease progression.

