Poshmark is cut by Stifel to a hold rating due to growth challenges

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) fell in early trading after Stifel lowered its rating on the online retailer to Hold from Buy as it finds better value with other names in the sector.

The firm thinks POSH faces numerous growth challenges despite healthy profit potential and a highly engaged user base.

"While Poshmark has several attractive attributes (asset-light model, 20%+ margin potential, and a highly engaged user base), we are taking a neutral view on shares as the company faces numerous growth challenges that may limit share price appreciation relative to other eCommerce ideas despite its current low statistical valuation. The introduction of Apple's privacy changes has dampened the effectiveness of the company's marketing investments, resulting in slower user growth and higher marketing costs."

In addition, Poshmark's (POSH) international expansion is noted to have not yet materialized as initial market launches have failed to scale to expectations.

Stifel cut its price target on Poshmark (POSH) to $15 from $19. The 52-week high for the online retail stock was $52.39.

Shares of Poshmark (POSH) fell 2.92% premarket to $12.29 after shedding 5.24% on Thursday.

Poshmark (POSH) trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.