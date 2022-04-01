Becton, Dickinson completion spinoff of diabetes unit Embecta
Apr. 01, 2022 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) completed the spinoff of its Diabetes Care business Embecta (EMBC), with trading to begin on Nasdaq on April 1.
- The company said Embecta is now one of the largest pure-play diabetes management companies in the world.
- The BDX said rationale for the spinoff was to create two, independent companies, wherein each company will focus on its core business, with BD focusing on BD Medical, BD Life Sciences and BD Interventional segments.
- Shareholders will receive one share of Embecta common stock for every 5 common shares of BD that they held as of March 22.
- The company said it retains no ownership interest in Embecta.