Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer brakes

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is recalling over 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems.
  • The oil leak recall includes the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines.
  • The company says a housing can crack and oil can leak onto engine parts, which can lead to fire hazard.
  • Citing software error that can stop trailers from braking, increasing the risk of a crash, the company is recalling F-150 pickups from 2021 and 2022, as well as the 2022 F-250, 350, 450 and 550. Recalls also include 2022 Maverick pickup, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.
  • General Motors (GM) is recalling nearly 682,000 compact SUVs to repair windshield wipers.
  • Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is also recalling 100K+ plug-in hybrid vehicles globally due to risk of fire.
  • On Thursday, Ford and GM announced to halt production at two Michigan plants due to supply chain issues.
