FUTU, TIGR and VNET among pre market gainers
- Hudson Capital (HUSN) +46% divests Hong Kong Internet Financial Services for focusing on U.S. operations.
- Blackboxstocks (BLBX) +38% on Q4 results.
- Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) +12% as drug shows function/learning benefit in Alzheimer’s patients with dementia.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings (LVLU) +18% on Q4 results.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) +16% on Q4 results.
- Youdao (DAO) +15%.
- Full Truck Alliance (YMM) +15%.
- DiDi Global (DIDI) +15% Alibaba, Chinese tech stocks jump as Beijing considers giving US full access.
- VNET Group (VNET) +14%.
- Zhihu (ZH) +13% Alibaba, Chinese tech stocks jump as Beijing considers giving US full access.
- Bilibili (BILI) +13% Alibaba, Chinese tech stocks jump as Beijing considers giving US full access.
- GameStop (GME) +13% on plan for potential stock split.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) +12% Alibaba, Chinese tech stocks jump as Beijing considers giving US full access.
- iQIYI (IQ) +12% on upgrading collaboration model for online film distribution.
- Pinduoduo (PDD) +12% Alibaba, Chinese tech stocks jump as Beijing considers giving US full access.
- UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) +11%.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +11% Alibaba, Chinese tech stocks jump as Beijing considers giving US full access.
- Tuya (TUYA) +11%.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) +12%.
- Futu Holdings (FUTU) +10%.
- Dada Nexus (DADA) +10% Alibaba, Chinese tech stocks jump as Beijing considers giving US full access.
- DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) +9% Alibaba, Chinese tech stocks jump as Beijing considers giving US full access.
- Hello Group (MOMO) +9% Alibaba, Chinese tech stocks jump as Beijing considers giving US full access.
- XPeng (XPEV) +9% after March deliveries reports dazzle.
- 111, Inc (YI) +9%.