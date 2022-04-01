Circor International (NYSE:CIR) said in an 8-K filing Friday that it is actively exploring an exit of its loss-making pipeline engineering business and expects to complete the exit during Q2.

The company also said it has identified substantially all accounting irregularities related to the unit, which accounted for 3% of total revenues in 2020 and 2% of total revenues in 2019.

The impact of the irregularities on pre-tax income for the 12-month period ending Q3 2021 totals $11M-$13M, with pre-tax income of the pipeline engineering unit of $4M-$5M now expected to be a pre-tax loss of $7M-$8M.

Circor said in mid-March that it was reviewing strategic alternatives including a possible sale of some assets or the entire company.