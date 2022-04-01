Circor exploring exit of pipeline engineering business

Apr. 01, 2022 8:24 AM ETCIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Ventory Check

tolgart/E+ via Getty Images

Circor International (NYSE:CIR) said in an 8-K filing Friday that it is actively exploring an exit of its loss-making pipeline engineering business and expects to complete the exit during Q2.

The company also said it has identified substantially all accounting irregularities related to the unit, which accounted for 3% of total revenues in 2020 and 2% of total revenues in 2019.

The impact of the irregularities on pre-tax income for the 12-month period ending Q3 2021 totals $11M-$13M, with pre-tax income of the pipeline engineering unit of $4M-$5M now expected to be a pre-tax loss of $7M-$8M.

Circor said in mid-March that it was reviewing strategic alternatives including a possible sale of some assets or the entire company.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.