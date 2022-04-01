Hot Stocks: LI, NIO rise on deliveries data; GPS downgrade; SPRO FDA setback

Chinese electric vehicle makers stepped into the spotlight during Friday's pre-market trading. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) both rallied following the release of monthly delivery data.

On the other side of the spectrum, Gap (GPS) lost ground in the wake of an analyst's downgrade. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) suffered a major sell-off after it released disappointing quarterly results and revealed a regulatory setback.

Gainers

Li Auto (LI) saw strength in pre-market trading after announcing deliveries that more than doubled in March compared to last year. The Chinese EV maker revealed that customers received 11,034 of its Li ONE models during the month, up 125% from last year.

The firm added that Q1 deliveries totaled 31,716, up about 152% from last year. Boosted by the news, LI climbed 6% before the opening bell.

Fellow Chinese EV maker NIO (NIO) also received a pre-market lift on the back of strong deliveries data. The company said its March deliveries rose nearly 38% compared to last year.

For the quarter, NIO reported record deliveries of 25,768, up 29% from last year. Shares climbed 6% on the news.

Decliners

Gap (GPS) dipped in pre-market action, falling nearly 3% following a bearish call from Barclays. The firm lowered its rating on the clothing retailer to Underweight from Equal Weight, noting signs of flagging sales at the company.

Analyst Adrienne Yih noted that inventories for the company are rising. The note also underlined stepped-up promotional activity at both the Gap and Old Navy brands.

In other news, Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) plummeted in pre-market action following the release of disappointing quarterly results and the announcement of a regulatory setback.

The company revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has identified "deficiencies" with the firm's New Drug Application for tebipenem HBr, a potential treatment for complicated urinary tract infections.

SPRO said the FDA's concerns "preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time." The company added that it will work with the regulatory agency to "resolve the deficiencies expeditiously."

On the earnings front, SPRO reported a Q4 loss that came in wider than analysts had expected. In addition, the firm's revenue missed expectations, despite a 44% rise from last year.

Based largely on the unfavorable news from the FDA, SPRO retreated nearly 20% before the opening bell.

