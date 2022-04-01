Spero Therapeutics slips after FDA feedback on antibacterial therapy
Apr. 01, 2022 8:29 AM ETSpero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) has lost ~18% in the pre-market Friday after the clinical-stage biotech disclosed certain deficiencies related to its marketing application for tebipenem HBr, an oral therapy for adults with certain urinary tract infections (cUTI) caused by bacteria.
- Spero (SPRO) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified the company of deficiencies in the New Drug Application (NDA) which could impact further discussions on labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments.
- The company said that it would work with the FDA to resolve the issues as soon as possible, and the FDA stated that “the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review.”
- The disclosure coincided with the company’s Q4 2021 results in which the management outlined plans to launch the therapy in 1H 2022.
- “If approved by the FDA, we believe tebipenem HBr may offer healthcare providers, payers and patients an important oral antibiotic alternative to IV treatment for cUTI for patients with limited oral treatment options,” Chief Executive Ankit Mahadevia remarked.
In January, Spero (SPRO) announced that the FDA granted priority review for the marketing application.