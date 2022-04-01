Economy adds 431K jobs in March, unemployment rate at 3.6%

The U.S. economy added fewer jobs in March than economists had expected, pulling back from the total seen in February. Still, the unemployment rate ticked down and the job gains seen in previous months were revised upward, pointing to continued strength in the labor market.

March nonfarm payrolls: +431K vs. +490K expected and +750K prior (revised from +678K).

Unemployment rate: 3.6% vs. 3.7% expected and 3.8% prior.

Average hourly earnings rose to $31.73 in March, up 13 cents from the previous month. Meanwhile, the average workweek dipped by 0.1 hour to 34.6 hours in the month.

The monthly employment report is always a closely watched indicator of economic health. This month's data had added importance, as investors game what the Federal Reserve will do at its next policy meeting.

The Fed has launched its first rate-hiking campaign since 2018, as the central bank looks to tamp down inflation. A strong jobs report gives the central bank cover for raising rates, as it suggests that the economy is likely healthy enough to withstand higher interest rates.

Digging into some of the unemployment details, the jobless rate for adult women (3.3%) improved in March. There were few changes in most of the other demographic groups: adult men (3.4%), teenagers (10.0%), Whites (3.2%), Blacks (6.2%), Asians (2.8%), and Hispanics (4.2%).