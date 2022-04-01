Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares fell slightly in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs downgraded the the IT company and removed it from its Conviction Buy List, citing outperformance and fundamental headwinds.

Analyst Rod Hall downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and lowered the price target to $61 from $68, noting that since Dell completely spun out VMware (VMW), the value has been unlocked.

"We continue to believe DELL remains inexpensive compared to its peers, but we see increasing fundamental headwinds hindering this value unlock," Hall wrote.

Dell (DELL) shares fell slightly more than 0.5% to $49.85 in premarket trading on Friday.

In addition, Hall also noted that PC demand has started to slow for low end consumers, which could hit the high-end of the market before the end of the year. He also said that inflation could exacerbate the trend and hurt the consumer more than previously thought.

Concerning its Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell is seeing a "mixed" picture as Goldman is seeing a slowdown in IT spending, even though Dell's mid-range storage is starting to ramp well.

"Overall, we believe investors should reduce to Neutral positions here and wait for more clarity on the fundamental picture," Hall added.

On Thursday, Dell (DELL) was downgraded at Morgan Stanley, citing a cut to the firm's forecast for PC sales.