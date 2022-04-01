Tellurian upgraded to buy at Credit Suisse as Driftwood progresses

  • Tellurian (TELL) was upgraded to buy at Credit Suisse ahead of the market open Friday, the bank sees 50% upside to its $8 price target.
  • The bank expects Tellurian (TELL) to FID Driftwood soon, and is now ascribing value for future phases, given an improved LNG demand backdrop.
  • Credit Suisse expects project financing to be finalized in coming months, and anticipates a combination of convertible preferred equity and debt to fund Driftwood development.
  • Tellurian (TELL) is in pole position to announce commercialization of the next US LNG export terminal, and has been an outperformer year-to-date, up 72% in 2022.
