Tellurian upgraded to buy at Credit Suisse as Driftwood progresses
Apr. 01, 2022 8:45 AM ETTELLBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Tellurian (TELL) was upgraded to buy at Credit Suisse ahead of the market open Friday, the bank sees 50% upside to its $8 price target.
- The bank expects Tellurian (TELL) to FID Driftwood soon, and is now ascribing value for future phases, given an improved LNG demand backdrop.
- Credit Suisse expects project financing to be finalized in coming months, and anticipates a combination of convertible preferred equity and debt to fund Driftwood development.
- Tellurian (TELL) is in pole position to announce commercialization of the next US LNG export terminal, and has been an outperformer year-to-date, up 72% in 2022.