Innovative Industrial Properties prices ~$300M share offering
Apr. 01, 2022 8:46 AM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) has priced its underwritten public offering of 1,578,948 shares of common stock at $190.00/share, for an estimated gross proceeds of ~$300M.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 236,842 shares of its common stock.
- Net proceeds will be used to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets used in the regulated cannabis industry, and for general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close on or about April 5, 2022.
- IIPR shares down 5.97% pre-market