Innovative Industrial Properties prices ~$300M share offering

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) has priced its underwritten public offering of 1,578,948 shares of common stock at $190.00/share, for an estimated gross proceeds of ~$300M.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 236,842 shares of its common stock.
  • Net proceeds will be used to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets used in the regulated cannabis industry, and for general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about April 5, 2022.
  • IIPR shares down 5.97% pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.