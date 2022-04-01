Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) reported Friday a new 706M-ton proven and probable sulfide reserve for its Gibraltar mine in British Columbia, a 40% increase from year-end 2021.

Taseko said the new reserve estimate allows for a significant extension of the mine life to 23 years with total recoverable metal of 3B lbs. of copper and 53M lbs. of molybdenum.

At current copper prices, the mine's net present value jumped to more than $2B.

With the improved long-term outlook for copper, Taseko said its engineering team updated pit designs, which added 200M tons of additional reserves to the life-of-mine plan.

Taseko said there is no change to the mine plan over the next five years, with copper production expected to average 128M lbs/year.

Taseko previously reported FY 2021 copper production from Gibraltar fell 9% Y/Y to 112M lbs., with Q4 output sliding 16% Q/Q to 29M lbs.