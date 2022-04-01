Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) mutually agreed to extend the deal termination date until the end of September.

The companies agreed to extend the walk date to Sept. 30 from Thursday to allow additional time for the regulatory approval by China's antitrust authority, according to a statement.

The news comes after a Dealreporter item from last Friday indicated that MKSI's planned $5 billion acquisition of ATC is likely to get approval from China's antitrust regulator, though the authority needs additional time to negotiate remedies.

Last month a report said that the ATC/MKSI transaction was said to have been refiled in China. While SAMR initially planned to clear the deal without conditions, SAMR received concerns from third parties in its final check.

The transaction has received approval from the 12 other global antitrust regulatory authorities for which approval is a condition to closing, according to the companies.

MKS Instruments (MKSI) agreed to buy Atotech (ATC) for $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 of a share of MKS common stock in July.