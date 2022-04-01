Clene's CNM-Au8 shows promise in new data from phase 2 trial in ALS
Apr. 01, 2022 8:52 AM ETClene Inc. (CLNN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) reported new data from the extension part of a phase 2 trial of CNM-Au8 in patients with early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- The company said the data showed a 70% survival benefit among patients with ALS who entered the open-label extension of the phase 2 trial called RESCUE-ALS (n=36, 90% of those eligible).
- Clene (CLNN) noted that the updated interim analysis of observed survival compared to estimated median survival derived from the validated ENCALS prediction model significantly favored CNM-Au8 treatment (corresponding to a 70% lower risk of mortality) for participants who entered the open-label extension.
- The company said the phase 2 trial had spanned over 36 weeks in 45 patients with ALS and showed significant benefits with CNM-Au8 treatment: slowing ALS disease progression and improving quality of life.
- Clene (CLNN) added that CNM-Au8 was shown to be well-tolerated with no safety signals seen over 96 weeks of treatment.
- “We will look forward to reporting results from the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial in which survival is a pre-specified key secondary endpoint. HEALEY participants will also be offered long-term, open-label extension for 52 weeks following the six-month blinded study duration, allowing for long-term assessment of survival," said Clene's CEO Rob Etherington.
- CLNN +4.57% to $4.15 premarket April 1