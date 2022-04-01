SFLMaven reports FY21 performance highlights

Apr. 01, 2022 SFLMAVEN CORP. (SFLM)
  • SFLMaven (OTCPK:SFLM) reports 35% growth in sales to $10M for FY21 with total buyers up 15% Y/Y.
  • In the annual performance highlights, the company said its gross profit reached $1.4M, up over $2.2M Y/Y.
  • "“We saw tremendous gains in every major metric and achieved gross profitability through improved efficiency, better product sourcing, increased web presence and traffic, and more repeat customers," said CEO Joseph Ladin.
  • Net Loss was $301K
  • SFLMaven ended the year with $265K in cash on hand and $1.12M in inventory (+184% Y/Y).
  • "We are already on pace for even stronger growth in 2022, which may be further augmented by the implementation and launch of SFLMaven’s metaverse strategy as it lays a foundation to become the first native dealership of high-end vintage digital jewelry NFT items for avatar use in the metaverse," the company statement.
  • Earlier (Mar. 17): SFLMaven provided 2022 YTD performance metrics.
