Bitfarms reports 21.8% growth in March mined bitcoin

  • "Adding 400 petahash per second to our hashrate in March, we are rapidly approaching our goal of 3 EH/s, which we expect to reach within the next week," Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) CEO Emiliano Grodzki commented.
  • For March 2022, the company reported 2.7 EH/s online compared to 2.3 EH/s as of Feb. 28, 2022; it mined 363 new BTC (+64% Y/Y) compared to 298 new BTC mined during February 2022.
  • Daily average in March stood at 11.7 BTC which is equivalent to ~$538K/day and ~$16.7M based on BTC price of $46K on Mar.31, 2022.
  • With 5,243 BTC (representing ~$244M) in custody as of Mar.31, 2022, 360 BTC from mining was deposited in March.
  • The company commenced production at The Bunker in the City of Sherbrooke, Québec, adding capacity of 12 MW with installation of 3K+ new miners adding 300+ PH/s to Bitfarms' online hashrate.
  • On Mar.31, 2022, the company made an additional draw of $40M from its $100M credit facility with Galaxy Digital originally announced on Dec.31, 2021.
