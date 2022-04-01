Altimmune begins enrollment in phase 2 trial of pemvidutide to treat obesity

Apr. 01, 2022 9:37 AM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) enrolled the first participant in a mid-stage study evaluating its investigational drug pemvidutide to treat obesity.
  • The primary goal of the phase 2 trial, dubbed MOMENTUM, is the relative (percent) change in body weight at 48-weeks vs baseline, with an interim analysis planned to assess changes in body weight after 24 weeks of treatment.
  • The study is expected to enroll 320 non-diabetic people at ~25 sites in the U.S.
  • The biopharmaceutical company also said it has completed enrollment in its phase 1b trial of pemvidutide in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
  • Pemvidutide is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist being developed to treat obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
  • The company noted by combining GLP-1 and glucagon activity in a single peptide, pemvidutide has the potential to achieve weight loss comparable to bariatric surgery.
