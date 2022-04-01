Manning & Napier stock jumps on being acquired by Callodine Group at $12.85/share
Apr. 01, 2022 8:55 AM ETManning & Napier, Inc. (MN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) will go private after being acquired by Callodine for $12.85 per share.
- The purchase price represents 41% premium above the closing price on March 31, 2022 and a premium of approximately 55% to company's volume-weighted average price for the last 90 calendar days.
- The proposed acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.
- The company anticipates continuing its regular dividend payment to shareholders until closing.
- Chief Executive Officer, Marc Mayer, will remain in his position and will roll over a significant portion of his currently held shares into the new private company.
- Upon closing, the company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Callodine, adding an experienced investment management business to Callodine's growing platform.
- This deal is expected to provide capital resources, long-term stability, and additional investment capabilities to drive the firm's next phase of growth.
- Shares up 40% premarket.