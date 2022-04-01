Cidara gains on dosing milestone in early-stage trial for flu candidate
Apr. 01, 2022 8:56 AM ETCidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- San Diego, California-based biotech, Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is trading ~11% higher in the pre-market after announcing the completion of dosing in the first cohort of the Phase 1 trial for CD388, an immunotherapy candidate designed for the prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza.
- The randomized, double-blind, dose-escalation study was prepared to evaluate intramuscular and subcutaneous administration of CD388 in healthy subjects.
- With the completion of the dosing in the first, low-dose cohort, Cidara (CDTX) plans to advance the trial to the next mid-dose cohort.
- Janssen unit of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has joined hands with the company to conduct the trial as part of an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement between the two parties.
- The initial safety and pharmacokinetics data from the trial are anticipated in 2H 2022.
Read: Early this year, Cidara (CDTX) said that the trial would start before the end of the first quarter.