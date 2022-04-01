Cidara gains on dosing milestone in early-stage trial for flu candidate

Apr. 01, 2022 8:56 AM ETCidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Influenza Virus H1N1

bodym/iStock via Getty Images

  • San Diego, California-based biotech, Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is trading ~11% higher in the pre-market after announcing the completion of dosing in the first cohort of the Phase 1 trial for CD388, an immunotherapy candidate designed for the prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza.
  • The randomized, double-blind, dose-escalation study was prepared to evaluate intramuscular and subcutaneous administration of CD388 in healthy subjects.
  • With the completion of the dosing in the first, low-dose cohort, Cidara (CDTX) plans to advance the trial to the next mid-dose cohort.
  • Janssen unit of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has joined hands with the company to conduct the trial as part of an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement between the two parties.
  • The initial safety and pharmacokinetics data from the trial are anticipated in 2H 2022.

  • Read: Early this year, Cidara (CDTX) said that the trial would start before the end of the first quarter.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.