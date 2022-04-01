National Bank Holdings acquires Bank of Jackson Hole for $230M
Apr. 01, 2022 9:01 AM ETNational Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) stated Friday it has signed a definitive deal to acquire Bancshares of Jackson Hole (BOJH), the holding company for Bank of Jackson Hole.
- The transaction comes at a total consideration of $230M, comprising of $53M cash and 4.4M shares of NBHC priced at $40.28 each, last closed on Mar. 31.
- Founded in 1982, BOJH is a full service community bank with operations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Boise, Idaho. As of Dec. 31, 2021, BOJH had $1.6 billion in assets, $1.5 billion in deposits, $1.0 billion in loans, and 12 banking centers.
- Synergies: Upon completion, NBHC notes it will have $8.8B in pro forma assets and $7.7B in total deposits, and becomes the #2 ranked bank by deposits in Teton County, Wyoming.
- Chairman and CEO of Bank of Jackson Hole, Pete Lawton will continue to lead the bank in Wyoming and serve in a strategic leadership role at NBH Bank.
- "We are pleased to welcome a high quality franchise with strong ties to their communities into the NBH family. By gaining entry into the fast-growing Jackson Hole and Boise markets, we strengthen our position as the premier Rocky Mountain regional bank focused on commercial and business banking," said Tim Laney, Chairman, President and CEO of National Bank Holdings.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in H2 2022.
