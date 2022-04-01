Jaguar Health pares off gains in early trading after March 31 rally on back of license deal
Apr. 01, 2022 9:17 AM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) seems to be giving up gains it made March 31 when the stock closed +32.28% up following a distribution deal in the Middle East.
- The stock is -4.02% to $0.68 premarket April 1 after Thursday's rally.
- In an updated release April 1 Karen Brunke, Jaguar's executive vice president of Corporate and Business Development said "This is a revenue sharing relationship for HIV-related diarrhea in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman, and the Agreement terms provide Jaguar with an increase in the revenue sharing percentage for sales in these countries of newly approved indications – which will apply to the CTD and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) indications for crofelemer, if they receive marketing approval.”
- San Francisco, Calif.-based company had signed a distribution and licensing agreement with Quadri Pharmaceuticals Store — which is based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE — for its drug crofelemer for multiple indications in the Middle East markets.
- Crofelemer is approved under the brand name Mytesi in the U.S. for use symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.