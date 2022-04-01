American Eagle and Urban Outfitters are downgraded at Barclays amid tough retail landscape

Barclays turned cautious on the broad U.S. specialty retail and apparel sector as it pointed to heightened operational risk amid the tough macro backdrop.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight from Overweight. Negative factors include AEO building inventory across the retail landscape, ongoing input cost inflation and increasing competition from digital pure plays. "We acknowledge the inventory optimization and logistics infrastructure, but we believe FY22 will be a year of investment before fully realizing future benefits from the recent acquisitions," warned the firm.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was also downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight from Overweight. The rating cut was due in part to company-specific negative inventory inflection, URBN building inventory supply across the retail landscape, ongoing input cost inflation, and increasing competition from digital pure plays. Some risk to overall Teen and Misses spending is also identified.

