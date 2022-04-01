Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq rise following jobs data

Stocks gained ground in Friday's early trading, kicking off the second quarter on a positive note following the release of a solid jobs report. The mild advance follows two days of losses, as the markets look for direction following the rebound that has marked much of the previous couple weeks.

At the start of the session the Dow Jones (DJI) is +0.3%, S&P 500 (SP500) is +0.3%, and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) has gained +0.3%.

The latest government read on the employment situation showed that the economy added slightly fewer jobs in March than economists had predicted. The figure rose 431K in the month, short of the 490K that experts had predicted.

However, market watchers interpreted the overall jobs data as further signs of a strong labor market, given that the unemployment rate slipped to 3.6% and job gains for previous months were revised upward. (February's result now shows an advance of 750K compared to the 678K that was previously reported.)

Signs of a healthy labor market seem to give the Federal Reserve a green light for aggressive rate tightening, with the expectation still focused on a 50-basis-point increase at the central bank's next policy meeting.

The prospect of rising interest rates has sent treasury yields sharply higher. Meanwhile, the yield curve between the 2-year and 10-year notes continue to flirt with inversion, a condition when the longer-duration offering has a lower rate than the shorter-duration one.

As stock trading begins, the gap between the 2-year and 10-year sits within a basis point. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield is up 12 basis points to 2.45% and the U.S. 2-year treasury yield is up 16 basis points to 2.44%.

Oil (CL1:COM) prices continue to drift lower at the start of the session, dipping below $100 per barrel. Crude is down 1% after hitting a fresh two-week low.

Bank of America expects rates to increase by 2.25 percentage points in 2022, with a 50-basis-point increase coming in both June and July. "Recession risks are the topic du jour, but we view that as more of a risk for 2023," the firm added.

See below the YTD performance chart of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and the Nasdaq Composite.