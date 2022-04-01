OPEC oil production underwhelms in March
- A month-end survey conducted by Reuters pointed to 90kb/d of production growth from OPEC in March, falling well short of the 253kb/d targeted increase from OPEC, and 400kb/d increase from OPEC+.
- February marked the first time in several months that the group hit monthly production growth targets; however, the success appears to have been an aberration.
- Nigeria has been a serial underperformer within the group, and production fell by 100kb/d in March (SHEL) (XOM), according to Reuters; Libya saw production fall 50kb/d (TTE).
- Saudi production (ARMCO) rose by 110kb/d according to the survey.
- OPEC ministers met Thursday, and called for accelerated production growth targets in May; however, given consistent underperformance, many investors have ignored the official OPEC+ production growth targets this year.