OPEC oil production underwhelms in March

Apr. 01, 2022 9:17 AM ETARMCO, TTE, XOM, SHELBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor41 Comments

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and flag of OPEC or Organization of Oil Exporting Countries

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

  • A month-end survey conducted by Reuters pointed to 90kb/d of production growth from OPEC in March, falling well short of the 253kb/d targeted increase from OPEC, and 400kb/d increase from OPEC+.
  • February marked the first time in several months that the group hit monthly production growth targets; however, the success appears to have been an aberration.
  • Nigeria has been a serial underperformer within the group, and production fell by 100kb/d in March (SHEL) (XOM), according to Reuters; Libya saw production fall 50kb/d (TTE).
  • Saudi production (ARMCO) rose by 110kb/d according to the survey.
  • OPEC ministers met Thursday, and called for accelerated production growth targets in May; however, given consistent underperformance, many investors have ignored the official OPEC+ production growth targets this year.
