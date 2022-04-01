Highly indebted Chinese property developer stocks like Sunac China (OTC:SCCCF) (OTCPK:SNCHY), China Aoyuan (OTCPK:CAOYF), Shimao (OTCPK:SIOPF) (OTCPK:SHMAY) and Kaisa Prosperity (OTCPK:KKPFF) have been suspended from trading after failing to meet an earnings reporting deadline at the end of March, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Moreover, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCPK:HKXCF) (OTCPK:HKXCY) said 32 Hong Kong-listed stocks were suspended after not publishing annual results on time in the wake of China's struggling property market, the WSJ noted.

Looking at the developers individually, Aoyuan said Thursday that it needed more time to assess potential write-downs, adding that publishing unaudited figures “could potentially be misleading to the shareholders and potential investors,” the WSJ reported, citing the company's board of directors. In March, Sunac said it would publish unaudited results, but a week later it said more time was needed to complete the financial statements.

“If you’re a large sprawling property empire, auditors need to go off and check assets because your main assets are physical. So Covid is a valid reason for sure,” said Gillem Tulloch, the founder of GMT Research, told the WSJ. “But we’ve heard some companies cite Covid and yet in the same paragraph, there have been comments about the inability to verify certain cash assets or financial assets. That’s a big red flag,” he added.

On Wednesday, China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY), a Chinese property developer with hundreds of billions in liabilities, said it will sell its Crystal City Project for $575M to repay construction fees.