GameStop (NYSE:GME) advanced 9% after it said late Thursday it will ask holders to approve an increase in the number of authorized shares at its upcoming annual meeting so it can implement a stock split.

The video game retailer plans to increase the number of authorized shares of Class A common stock to 1 billion from 300 million to implement a stock split in the form of a stock dividend, according to an 8-K filing.

GameStop's shares have risen 13% year-to-date prior to the after-hours rally after being driven up by "meme stock" trading activity over 2021. The stock split follows Monday's announcement from Tesla (TSLA) that it will pursue a split in the form of a stock dividend. Also Amazon (AMZN) last month announced a 20-for-1 share split.

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), which is also sometimes viewed as a "meme stock," rose 1.6% in premarket trading. Fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) gained 2.8% in premarket trading.

Last week it was disclosed that GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen increased his stake to 11.9% from 11.8% by adding 100,000 shares of GameStop (GME) at prices ranging from $96.81 to $108.82.

GameStop short interest is 20%.

Last Friday, Bed Bath & Beyond popped after striking board deal with Ryan Cohen.

