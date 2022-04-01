Hyundai U.S. total sales down 21% in March
Apr. 01, 2022
- Hyundai Motor America (OTCPK:HYMTF) reported Friday total sales of 59,380 units for Mar. 22, down 21% Y/Y and up 13% M/M from Feb.
- Hyundai electrified vehicle retail sales grew 179% Y/Y during the month.
- March's model-wise performance for weighted volumes: Elantra sales down 15% to 10,205; Kona down 31% to 6,053 units; Palisade sales drops 1% to 7,283; Santa Fe -10% to 10,124 units; and Tucson up 20% to 13,642 units.
- Q1 Results: Total sales down 4%; Retail sales set record at 159,676 units, a 1.4% Y/Y; and Electrified vehicle retail sales increased 241% Y/Y. There was no fleet sales during the quarter.
- "The first quarter was an all-time retail sales record for Hyundai as we focused on meeting the tremendous consumer demand despite ongoing inventory challenges," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We outperformed the industry in Q1 and substantially increased our retail market share."
