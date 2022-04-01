Simply Better Brands announces acquisition of the BRN Group
Apr. 01, 2022 9:21 AM ETSimply Better Brands Corp. (PKANF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Simply Better Brands (OTCPK:PKANF) has announced that the Company has completed its previously announced acquisition of The BRN Group.
- Pursuant to the terms, Simply Better Brands acquired of all the common shares of BRN in exchange for an aggregate of 2,729,763 common shares of Simply Better Brands at a value of $4.69/share for a total purchase price of ~$10M.
- For FY ended Dec. 31, 2021, BRN’s unaudited financial statements total assets of ~$5.5M and total liabilities of ~$0.8M, average monthly net sales of Seventh Sense have been $0.21M.
- Kathy Casey, CEO of Simply Better Brands said, “The collaboration enables us to meet the needs of a more diverse consumer target and also brings additional capital to fuel our growth.”