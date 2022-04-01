Cybin announces additional Adelia milestone achievement

Apr. 01, 2022 9:21 AM ETCybin, Inc. (CYBN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

psychedelic psilocybin mushrooms background

Yarygin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) said its subsidiary Adelia Therapeutics had achieved an additional milestone identified as Year 1 Q2, in accordance with the terms of a contribution agreement.
  • "We are extremely pleased with the rate and speed in which our team has been able to achieve these milestones that support our pipeline of novel psychedelic-based therapeutic candidates," said Cybin CEO, Doug Drysdale.
  • Adelia Shareholders will receive about $183K for meeting a portion of the relevant milestones.
  • "These advancements are important catalysts for our clinical development path as we prepare these programs for our planned clinical trials in 2022,” added Drysdale.
  • Shares of the company rose 4% in premarket trading
