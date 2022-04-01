Longeveron extends gains on surging volume after publication of Alzheimer’s data

Apr. 01, 2022 9:29 AM ETLongeveron Inc. (LGVN)XBIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Pyramidal neurons of the human brain

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clinical-stage biotech, Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) has extended gains in the pre-market Friday as Wall Street continues to cheer the publication of Phase 1 results for its Alzheimer’s disease candidate Lomecel-B.
  • Currently, Longeveron (LGVN) has added 13% with the trading of 9.3 million shares, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~3.1 million.
  • The peer-reviewed data from the 33-patient trial published in the Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association propelled the company shares on Thursday, more than doubling its market cap.
  • Longeveron (LGVN) has already added ~105% over the past five days alone, compared to the mostly unchanged SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), as shown in this graph.
