GoldHaven announces change of CFO; grants stock options
Apr. 01, 2022 9:30 AM ETGoldHaven Resources Corp. (GHVNF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- GoldHaven Resources (OTCQB:GHVNF) appoints Sead Hamzagic as CFO of the Co. replacing the retiring Darryl Jones.
- Justin Canivet, CEO, stated: "Sead brings a strong track record of driving results and accelerating growth, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team as CFO."
- The Co. has granted incentive stock options to certain officers and consultants of the Co. to purchase up to 1.25M common shares in the capital stock of the Co.
- The options are exercisable on or before April 1, 2027 at an exercise price of $0.16/share.