Fed's Evans says regulators need to be 'cautious, humble, and nimble'

As the Federal Reserve tries to tame inflationary pressures with a transition to tighter monetary policy, "policymakers need to be cautious, humble, and nimble as we navigate the course ahead," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans highlighted in a speech Friday.

Evans reiterated his interest rate hike outlook of seven quarter-point rate increases this year and three next year, though the central bank "will be prepared to adjust policy as needed," he said. "Monetary policy is not on a preset course: Each FOMC meeting’s decision will be based on an assessment of economic and financial conditions at the time, as well as the risks to the outlook," he added. Of course, the Fed's data-driven decisions will be focused on fulfilling its dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability.

Evans' guidance for the Fed's hiking path - the equivalent of the Federal Open Market Committee's interest rate hike forecast - is less aggressive than that of Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin, who said Thursday that he's "open" to hiking the policy rate by 50 basis points at the May meeting. On Tuesday, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker, who has been on the dovish side of the FOMC dove-hawk spectrum, said he doesn't favor a 50 basis-point May hike, "but I won't take off the table."

Previously, (March 24) Evans took the middle of the road in policy projections.