Y-mAbs resubmits U.S. marketing application for omburtamab to FDA
Apr. 01, 2022 9:47 AM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)CMCBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) announced on Friday that it had completed the resubmission of its Biologics License Application for neuroblastoma therapy omburtamab to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- In Oct. 2020, the agency had issued Refusal to File letter regarding the company's marketing application for omburtamab in children with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma.
- The FDA had cited that certain parts of the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) module and the clinical module of the application required further detail.
- The company said the submission was based on the safety and efficacy results from two Phase 2 studies, which it expects to publish later this year.