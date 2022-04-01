Y-mAbs resubmits U.S. marketing application for omburtamab to FDA

Apr. 01, 2022

  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMABannounced on Friday that it had completed the resubmission of its Biologics License Application for neuroblastoma therapy omburtamab to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
  • In Oct. 2020, the agency had issued Refusal to File letter regarding the company's marketing application for omburtamab in children with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma.
  • The FDA had cited that certain parts of the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) module and the clinical module of the application required further detail.
  • The company said the submission was based on the safety and efficacy results from two Phase 2 studies, which it expects to publish later this year.
