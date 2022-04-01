March PMI Manufacturing comes higher than prior month, fastest output growth in 7-months

Apr. 01, 2022

  • March PMI Manufacturing Index: 58.8 vs consensus of 58.5 from 57.3 in prior month.
  • Overall growth was supported by faster increases in output and new orders, as domestic and foreign client demand ticked higher.
  • Despite backlogs of work rising at a sharper pace amid greater new sales, firms noted that fewer supply bottlenecks allowed production to expand at a faster rate.
  • Contributing to the overall upturn was a sharper expansion in production at the end of Q1.
  • March data indicated a marked increase in new sales at goods producers, and one that was the sharpest for six months.
  • Output expectations regarding the year ahead strengthened in March.
