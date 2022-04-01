Wayfair slides after Barclays turns bearish on near-term sales, profit expectations

Barclays dropped its rating on Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Underweight from Equal-weight.

The rating slash on the online retailer was based on slowing active customer growth rates, as well as rising investments in human capital, infrastructure, advertising, and customer acquisition. The shift of consumer buying behavior back to in-person store shopping is also noted as a potential headiwnd and the exposure to fuel surcharges through Wayfair's CastleGate and delivery network.

Analyst Adrienne Yih: "While we believe that the home furnishings segment is shifting online at a double-digit pace in the longer term and W is gaining the majority of that ecommerce share, we believe the near-term may see a step back in the company’s path to profitability."

Barclays assigned a price target of $103 to Wayfair (W) based on an EV/sales multiple of 0.8X applied to the 2023 sales estimate.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Wayfair (W) also saw a price target cut at Needham to $150 from $180.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Wayfair (W) is at Strong Sell.