Gambling.com expands in licensed online sports betting & iGaming in Ontario
Apr. 01, 2022 9:59 AM ETGambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Gambling.com Group (GAMB +1.2%) will begin providing marketing services for licensed online sports betting and iGaming operators in the Canadian province of Ontario.
- Licensed online sportsbooks and casinos are expected to go live on Monday, April 4, 2022.
- Ontario, with 12M adults, is expected to generate revenue comparable to some of the top legal U.S. sports betting states.
- With many of the large online gaming and sports betting operators known to have interest in Ontario, the Group expects the province to be one of the larger markets in North America.