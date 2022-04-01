ISM Manufacturing expands below consensus in March
Apr. 01, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- March ISM Manufacturing: 57.1 vs. 59.0 expected and 58.6 prior.
- The U.S. economy grew for the 22nd consecutive month.
- New Orders: 53.8 vs. 61.7
- Employment: 56.3 vs. 52.9
- Prices: 87.1 vs. 75.6
- Inventories: 55.5 vs. 53.6
- Production: 54.5 vs. 58.5
- Supplier Deliveries: 65.4 vs. 66.1
- "Demand registered slower month-over-month growth (likely due to extended lead times) and consumption softening slightly (due to labor force improvement), said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. "Omicron impacts are being felt by overseas partners, and the impact to the manufacturing community is a potential headwind," he added.
- Earlier, March PMI Manufacturing Index came higher than the prior month.