Roblox (RBLX -0.8%) is supporting Apple (AAPL -0.5%) in the tech giant's antitrust fight against Fortnite maker Epic Games - backing the App Store as beneficial to users.

Epic has appealed a decision that largely went against it last year, when a court decided Apple's fees and payment rules didn't reflect anticompetitive behavior (so long as Apple allowed developers to direct users to payment system's besides Apple's).

Roblox was drawn into the trial last year when Epic said Roblox had gotten a free pass from Apple on the rules. While many consider Roblox a videogame, more than that, it's a platform that allows for the creation of numerous videogames. An Apple senior director described what Roblox produced as "experiences," and Roblox changed references on its website from "games" to "experiences."

Now Roblox is backing up the App Store. "Apple's process for review and approval of apps available on the App Store enhances safety and security, and provides those apps greater legitimacy in the eyes of users," Roblox said Thursday.

Epic is 40% owned by Tencent (TCEHY +6.2%).

A decision is likely next year; Epic appealed to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in January.